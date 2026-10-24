Mantha scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Mantha took a pass at speed and weaved through two defenders before beating Anton Forsberg with a wrister from the left circle. The big winger now has a goal in each of his last two games and three (one assist) in 11 games this season. Mantha is toiling on the third line, so it's unlikely he'll be able to deliver like he did last season in Pittsburgh. There, he had 33 goals and 31 assists on 152 shots in 81 games. His fantasy value lies in dailies when he's on a roll. Otherwise, leave him on the wire.