Mantha (undisclosed) didn't finish Friday's game versus the Golden Knights, and head coach Sheldon Keefe didn't have an update on the winger's status in his postgame comments, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Mantha picked up one assist over 13:58 of ice time prior to his exit. The winger left the game in the third period, which partially explains the lack of an update. Keefe added that Mantha would be evaluated when the team gets back to New Jersey. The Devils are off until Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, so Mantha will have a little more time than normal to recover before he'd be at risk of missing games.