Mantha (neck) is expected to miss about one month after undergoing surgery, per Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News.

After being placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Mantha underwent surgery Monday to repair a throat fracture. Prior to sustaining the injury, the 32-year-old winger posted five goals, 10 points, 21 shots on net and 11 hits over 17 appearances this season. In his absence, Amadeus Lombardi and Lenni Hameenaho will likely continue to serve as depth options in New Jersey's forward room.