Mantha notched an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.
Mantha helped out on a William Karlsson tally in the third period. The 29-year-old Mantha has done exactly what was expected of him since he was traded from the Capitals -- he has 10 points over 17 contests with the Golden Knights to provide strong depth scoring. He's at 44 points, 113 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-11 rating through 73 outings this season.
