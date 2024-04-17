Mantha (undisclosed) practiced Wednesday but didn't take contact, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Mantha missed Tuesday's 3-1 win over Chicago because of the injury. His status for Thursday's season finale against Anaheim hasn't been determined. If does play against the Ducks, then he will likely serve in a middle-six capacity.
