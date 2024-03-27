Mantha notched two assists and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Mantha has four helpers over his last three games, suggesting he's settled in after a slow start to his time with the Golden Knights. The 29-year-old played on a line with William Karlsson and Pavel Dorofeyev in Tuesday's contest. Mantha is up to 39 points, 103 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-7 rating through 66 contests between Vegas and Washington this season.