Mantha notched two assists and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.
Mantha has four helpers over his last three games, suggesting he's settled in after a slow start to his time with the Golden Knights. The 29-year-old played on a line with William Karlsson and Pavel Dorofeyev in Tuesday's contest. Mantha is up to 39 points, 103 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-7 rating through 66 contests between Vegas and Washington this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Anthony Mantha: Collects assist in overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Anthony Mantha: Picks up helper•
-
Golden Knights' Anthony Mantha: Scores first goal with new team•
-
Golden Knights' Anthony Mantha: Dealt to Vegas•
-
Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Pots 20th goal•
-
Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Extends point streak•