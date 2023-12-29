Hutton suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's game versus the Kings, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Hutton logged just 6:37 of ice time prior to the injury, blocking three shots. The 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's Winter Classic in Seattle. If Hutton can't play, Brayden Pachal figures to enter the lineup on the third pairing for his first game action since Dec. 15.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Offers assist•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Inks two-year extension•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Nabs helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Earns pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Picks up assist•
-
Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Springs Eichel's breakaway•