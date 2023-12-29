Hutton suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's game versus the Kings, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Hutton logged just 6:37 of ice time prior to the injury, blocking three shots. The 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's Winter Classic in Seattle. If Hutton can't play, Brayden Pachal figures to enter the lineup on the third pairing for his first game action since Dec. 15.