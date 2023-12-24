Hutton notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

Hutton is fresh off of signing a two-year contract extension Friday, solidifying his place as a bottom-four defenseman on a contender. He's earned the job security, racking up five helpers over his last seven games while adding solid defensive work. He's at nine points, 45 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 29 appearances this season.