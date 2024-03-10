McNabb scored a goal, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

McNabb's goal was his first since Dec. 10. It briefly gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead before Shayne Gostisbehere answered for the Red Wings. That tally got McNabb to the the 20-point mark for just the second time in his career. He's added 61 shots on net, 104 hits, 169 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 64 appearances as a defensive presence in a top-four role.