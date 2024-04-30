McNabb recorded an assist and four hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

McNabb has two goals, two assists, seven shots on net, 11 hits and 14 blocked shots over four playoff outings. His strong production at both ends of the ice has earned him a steady top-four role, and it's help to make up for relatively quiet starts to the playoffs for Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore. McNabb can't be expected to maintain this level of offense in the long run, but he's worth a look in DFS while he's got a hot stick.