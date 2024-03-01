McNabb logged an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Bruins.

McNabb went from one assist over 21 games to begin 2024 to helpers in consecutive contests closing out February. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to 19 points, 58 shots on net, 96 hits, 164 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 60 appearances. He shouldn't be relied on for offense even when he's on pace for a career year, but his physicality is consistent and can help in deep fantasy formats.