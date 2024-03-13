McNabb posted an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

McNabb has earned four points over his last seven outings. The defenseman set up a William Karlsson goal in the third period, which was the catalyst for the Golden Knights' comeback. McNabb is enjoying one of the best years of his career with three goals, 18 assists, 62 shots on net, 109 hits, 170 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 65 appearances.