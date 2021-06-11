McNabb recorded an assist and four hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

McNabb logged just 12:11 of ice time Thursday, but there was no report of an injury involved. He's been limited to seven playoff contests after he spent battling COVID-19. The defenseman has two assists, a plus-5 rating, 31 hits and 11 blocked shots in the postseason. He should be able to take on a heavy defensive assignment in the Stanley Cup Semifinals versus the Canadiens.