McNabb logged an assist and three hits in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

McNabb had gone seven games without a point, but he had 15 hits, 15 blocked shots and nine PIM to provide some grit during his slump on offense. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 17 points through 70 contests, one point shy of matching his production from last year. He's added 176 hits, 166 blocked shots, 79 shots on net, 39 PIM and a plus-13 rating while playing in a top-four role.