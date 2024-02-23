Brisson logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Brisson has an assist in each of his last three appearances, though he also spent a stint at AHL Henderson before he was recalled Thursday. Brisson started the game on the third line but also took some shifts alongside William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault. Brisson has four points, 12 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over his first eight NHL appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Promoted from AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Returns to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Lends power-play helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Earns first career assist•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Brought up from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Dropped to AHL•