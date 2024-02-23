Brisson logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Brisson has an assist in each of his last three appearances, though he also spent a stint at AHL Henderson before he was recalled Thursday. Brisson started the game on the third line but also took some shifts alongside William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault. Brisson has four points, 12 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over his first eight NHL appearances.