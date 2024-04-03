Howden scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Howden had the game's last goal, responding just 24 seconds after Quinn Hughes pulled the Canucks within two. The 26-year-old Howden was briefly injured in the third period, but he was able to finish the contest. The forward has three goals and an assist over his last eight games while seeing time in a bottom-six role. For the season, he's managed eight goals, 17 points, 73 shots on net, 77 hits, 50 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 65 appearances.