Howden posted an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

The helper was Howden's first in four playoff outings. He's added two shots on net and 15 hits while filling a bottom-six role. Howden had 19 points, 76 shots on net, 85 hits and 51 blocked shots in 72 regular-season appearances. He can move up the lineup on occasion, but it's likely a better sign for Vegas if he sticks in the bottom six throughout the postseason.