Howden logged an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Howden snapped a four-game point drought with his primary assist on a William Karlsson tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Howden has been in a bottom-six role lately with the Golden Knights' forward group close to full health. The veteran forward has 18 points, 74 shots on net, 85 hits, 51 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 70 appearances as a versatile option this season.