Howden scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Stars in Game 7.

Howden tied the game at 1-1 with a goal late in the second period. The 26-year-old played in all seven of the Golden Knights' postseason contests, earning two points, seven shots on net, 23 hits and five blocked shots from a bottom-six role. He is under contract for 2024-25 after posting 19 points in 72 regular-season outings.