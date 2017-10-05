Golden Knights' Calvin Pickard: Waived by team

Pickard was placed on waivers by the Golden Knights on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.

Pickard was expected to be the No. 2 for Vegas -- and possible heir apparent -- but with the move to snag Malcolm Subban off waivers, the 25-year-old Pickard sudden finds himself on the outside looking in. Considering he logged 50 games last year, there is no guarantee the New Brunswick native will clear, but if he does, look for him to end up with AHL Chicago.