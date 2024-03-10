Stephenson logged an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Stephenson helped out on a Pavel Dorofeyev tally in the first period. Over his last nine outings, Stephenson has four goals and five assists. That's an improvement over the majority of his season -- he's been limited to 39 points through 60 contests overall. The 29-year-old forward has added 86 shots on net, 34 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating. Stephenson's lack of non-scoring production means he needs to get on the scoresheet to be helpful in fantasy.