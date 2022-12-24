Stephenson scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished three assists, went plus-2, added two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues.
Stephenson assisted on the Golden Knights' first three goals and then scored an equalizer late in the third period to force overtime. The game was resolved with a shootout, where Stephenson contributed one of Vegas' two tallies. The 28-year-old has a seven-game point streak that includes a pair of four-point efforts, totaling three goals and 11 assists during that hot run. He's at nine tallies, 36 points (11 on the power play), 59 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-9 rating in 36 contests overall.
