Miromanov (undisclosed) has resumed skating recently, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Miromanov has yet to play this season due to an undisclosed injury and is still considered out indefinitely, but it's nonetheless encouraging that he's been able to start skating recently, albeit in a limited capacity. The 26-year-old blueliner had just six points through 14 games as a part-time player for Vegas in 2022-23, so even once he's healthy enough to play, he almost certainly won't be a useful fantasy option.