Golden Knights' David Perron: Sees normal workload in return

Perron (undisclosed) made his 2018 playoff debut Sunday, adding a secondary helper through 17:12 of ice time in a 3-2 road win over the Kings.

After missing the last six games of the regular season and the first two of these conference quarterfinals, Perron tagged in for Tomas Tatar, who was a healthy scratch. However, it would be surprising if Tatar continues to watch from the press box; this seemed to be a case of head coach Gerard Gallant simply wanting to get a right-shooting power-play winger in the lineup for Game 3.