Golden Knights' David Perron: Sees normal workload in return
Perron (undisclosed) made his 2018 playoff debut Sunday, adding a secondary helper through 17:12 of ice time in a 3-2 road win over the Kings.
After missing the last six games of the regular season and the first two of these conference quarterfinals, Perron tagged in for Tomas Tatar, who was a healthy scratch. However, it would be surprising if Tatar continues to watch from the press box; this seemed to be a case of head coach Gerard Gallant simply wanting to get a right-shooting power-play winger in the lineup for Game 3.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Returning Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Joins pregame skate•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Ruled out Friday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Spectator for Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Questionable for Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Not traveling with team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...