Engelland scored a goal on four shots, dished two hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Engelland was all over the scoresheet, and his tally ended up being the game-winner to boot. The 37-year-old defenseman has only four points this season, but he's added 72 hits, 51 blocked shots and 18 PIM with a plus-6 rating. He's not likely to interest fantasy owners outside the deepest of formats.