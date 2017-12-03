Engelland (upper body) will be ready to go for Sunday's contest against Arizona.

The veteran blueliner had already missed a game due to the injury, but the Golden Knights will be thrilled to have him back Sunday. With nine points in 24 games, Engelland is enjoying a career-best season with Vegas, though he shouldn't be relied upon for consistent production.

