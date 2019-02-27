Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Physical in win
Engelland collected an apple and added five hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Engelland has two assists in 12 games in February, but has also tallied 42 hits and 32 blocked shots this month. He's much more known for his defense, with 133 hits and 115 blocks this season, but the lack of point production limits his fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Quiet since All-Star break•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Not doing much in 2018-19•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Erupts out of nowhere•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Back with team, expected to play Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Will sit out Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...