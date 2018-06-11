Engelland scored five goals and 23 points during the regular season, putting 108 shots on net and averaging over 20 minutes of ice time in 79 games played.

Unfortunately, Engelland was essentially silent in the postseason, with his only two points coming from a pair of assists in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Still, it was a terrific season for the 36-year-old hometown hero, setting career highs in assists, points, shots on goal, and average time on ice. In fact, it was his first ever 20-point campaign. It will be hard for Engelland and his Golden Knights to repeat their Cinderella seasons, but he should still have a productive season.