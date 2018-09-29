Golden Knights' Erik Brannstrom: Will develop with AHL Chicago
Brannstrom was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Thursday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas-Review Journal reports.
Brannstrom's supreme offensive skills were on display in the preseason -- the defenseman scored two goals with as many assists through five games -- but he also posted a minus-3 rating over that span to signal that he needs to work on refining his own-zone play. "We love where his development is going. Just now is not the right time," Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said of the Swedish prospect.
