Eichel logged two assists, including one on the power play, and five hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Eichel helped out on goals by Mark Stone and Brayden McNabb in this contest. Since March 9, Eichel has been red-hot with 12 goals, 14 assists, 94 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 20 games. The 27-year-old will continue to center the Golden Knights' top line, and he should be capable of generating steady offense in the postseason.