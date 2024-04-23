Eichel logged two assists, including one on the power play, and five hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 1.
Eichel helped out on goals by Mark Stone and Brayden McNabb in this contest. Since March 9, Eichel has been red-hot with 12 goals, 14 assists, 94 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 20 games. The 27-year-old will continue to center the Golden Knights' top line, and he should be capable of generating steady offense in the postseason.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Pots lone goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Snags assist Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Assists on game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Pair of points Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: In on all three goals in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Pots goal in loss•