Eichel scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Eichel has four points over two playoff outings, and he's earned three goals and six helpers during his six-game point streak. The center set up Jonathan Marchessault's game-tying goal in the first period before adding the empty-netter in the third. Eichel led the 2023 postseason with 26 points to contribute to the Golden Knights' first Stanley Cup championship, and he's off to a great start during their title defense.