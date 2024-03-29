Eichel scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Eichel's strong March has seen him rack up 13 points over 12 contests. His latest contribution was the Golden Knights' second empty-netter to put away the Jets in a battle between two of the Western Conference's playoff candidates. Eichel reached the 25-goal mark for the fifth time in his career and now has 57 points, 236 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 54 appearances.