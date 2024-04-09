Eichel scored a pair of goals on five shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Eichel's first tally and his helper both came on the power play. The assist was the 300th of his career, but the Canucks were able to bounce back from two deficits to get the win in a big Pacific Division game. Eichel has 19 points over his last 14 outings, and he's up to 29 goals, 63 points, 256 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 58 contests overall.