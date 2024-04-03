Eichel scored a goal on seven shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Eichel offered a quick response to Nils Hoglander's tally midway through the first period, and he set up Noah Hanifin's first goal as a Golden Knight later in the frame. Over his last 12 contests, Eichel has earned 15 points and a plus-7 rating. The star center is up to 26 goals, 59 points (17 on the power play), 248 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 56 appearances this season.