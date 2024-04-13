Eichel scored a power-play goal on three shots, added a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Eichel got both of his points in the first period, with his goal standing as the game-winner. That tally also gave him his second 30-goal campaign. He's now at 65 points, 262 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 60 outings this season. The center has racked up five goals and three helpers over five contests in April.