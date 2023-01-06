Eichel scored a goal on four shots, added two assists, went plus-2 and logged two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Eichel scored the second goal of the game. He also earned one of his two assists on the power play as Vegas pulled ahead 4-0 by the end of the second period. The 26-year-old didn't appear to have any rust in his first game since Dec. 9. He's up to 14 tallies, 32 points, 104 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 28 contests overall, and his return should help bolster the Golden Knights' offense.