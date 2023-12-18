Eichel scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Eichel's point streak is now at a franchise-best 10 games. During the streak, he has six goals and 10 helpers, with five of the 16 points coming on the power play. The superstar center continues to dazzle in a top-line role this season with 14 goals, 36 points (11 on the power play), 135 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. Eichel could have a chance to challenge for his first 40-goal campaign if he remains healthy and productive.