Eichel (knee) was moved to long-term injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Eichel will still be eligible to return once he's healthy but there hasn't been much update on his status other than the fact that he's skating on his own. The 27-year-old notched 19 goals and 44 points through 42 games before suffering his injury.
