Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Hits waiver wire

Garrison was waived by the Golden Knights on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Vegas is loaded with defensemen on the organizational depth chart, and Garrison had watched the past four games from the press box. There was some speculation that he could be a mainstay for the nascent franchise after pitching in an assist with 21:36 of ice time in the season opener, but now he's likely to clear waivers and punch his ticket to AHL Chicago.