Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Golden Knights assigned Garrison to AHL Chicago on Friday.
Brayden McNabb (undisclosed) will likely be ready to return following the all-star break, but Garrison may be recalled by the Golden Knights again following the league's brief hiatus to round out their depth at defense until Luca Sbisa (hand) or Jon Merrill (undisclosed) is cleared to play. The 33-year-old blueliner has tallied one assist in five games with Vegas this campaign.
