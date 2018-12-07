Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Breaks scoring slump
Marchessault scored the game-tying goal Thursday in a 4-3 win over Chicago.
The marker ended an eight-game drought for Marchessault, who also notched an assist on the power play in the win. Even with the goal drought, he's still managed 23 points in 30 games, and he should see that total increase as Vegas continues to regain the form it had last year. Make sure he's in your lineup.
