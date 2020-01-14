Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Good to go
Marchessault (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against Buffalo, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The Golden Knights and fantasy owners will both be happy to have Marchessault back in their lineups Tuesday, as he was on a roll prior to missing five games with a lower-body issue, racking up six goals and nine points in his last nine games. The 29-year-old will skate on Vegas' first line and second power-play unit against the Sabres.
