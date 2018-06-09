Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Impressive playoff output

Marchessault tied four others to rank fifth in points with eight goals and 13 assists during the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Evgeny Kuznetsov of the Capitals led the way with 32 points, but that shouldn't underscore Marchessault's brilliance toward the end of the 2017-18 campaign. With the expansion club choosing the Canadian winger in the expansion draft, it allowed Marchessault to reunite with Gerard Gallant, who is widely expected to win the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year following an unprecedented run in the team's inaugural season. As for Marchessault, he figures to be a Golden Knight for the long haul after signing a six-year, $30 million deal in January.