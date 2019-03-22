Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: On modest three-game point streak
Marchessault gathered an apple in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Jets.
He's had a good week, with four goals and three assists in his last three games while skating to a plus-8 rating. The helper gave him 30 assists for the second time in his career, and he's at 54 points in 74 games overall. With Vegas in the thick of the Pacific Division fight for positioning, Marchessault will probably have all the chances he needs to make a run at 60 points.
