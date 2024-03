Marchessault picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Marchessault has gone seven contests without a multi-point effort, but he has two goals and two assists over his last five outings. He remains a steady presence in a top-line role. The 33-year-old winger is up to 39 goals, 23 helpers, 236 shots on net, 92 hits and a plus-1 rating over 72 outings this season.