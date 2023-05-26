Marchessault scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 4.
Marchessault has scored in three straight games after tallying midway through the second period Thursday. He's up to eight goals, 14 points, 57 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-12 rating through 15 playoff contests. As long as he's alongside Jack Eichel on the top line, Marchessault should remain a strong option in DFS competitions.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Nets opening goal•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Continues hot streak•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Pots hat trick in clinching win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Has three-point night•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Breaks through with two goals•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Generates assist in win•