Marchessault scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Marchessault has scored in three straight games after tallying midway through the second period Thursday. He's up to eight goals, 14 points, 57 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-12 rating through 15 playoff contests. As long as he's alongside Jack Eichel on the top line, Marchessault should remain a strong option in DFS competitions.