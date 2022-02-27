Marchessault scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Marchessault gave Vegas a 2-1 lead in the first period, scoring on a feed from Reilly Smith. The 31-year-old Marchessault missed Friday's game due to an illness, but he was able to step in after a short absence. The winger has 21 goals, 36 points, 154 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 47 contests this season. Now healthy, he'll resume his usual second-line role.