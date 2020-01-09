Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Won't play Thursday
Marchessault (lower body) wasn't on the ice for morning skate and isn't expected to play Thursday against L.A., NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.
Marchessault will miss a fourth straight match Thursday, but he's been considered a game-time decision for both of Vegas' previous two contests, which suggests he should be ready to return sooner rather than later. The 29-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's clash with Columbus.
