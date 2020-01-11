Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Called up Friday
Kolesar was called up from AHL Chicago on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Kolesar spent a two-game stint with the parent club in December, and he's back again. His numbers with AHL Chicago aren't great -- he has two goals and 10 points in 24 appearances in the minors. The Manitoba native is likely to serve in a depth role during his stay with the Golden Knights.
