Kolesar scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Kolesar has scored in each of the last two games. He continues to play on the fourth line, but it's unclear if he'll maintain his place in the lineup once Mark Stone (spleen) is ready to play. Kolesar has matched his career high with eight goals, and he's at 17 points, 71 shots on net, 267 hits, 49 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 76 contests this season.